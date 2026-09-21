HCMC strengthens cooperation with France, Hungary on logistics, urban transport

Ho Chi Minh City is expanding cooperation with France and Hungary in artificial intelligence, logistics and urban transport through a series of high-level meetings aimed at boosting the city's development and international integration.

A delegation from the HCMC Party Committee led by Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, conducted a working visit to France and Hungary.

The delegation lay flowers at the memorial plaque dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the headquarters of the daily newspaper La Marseillaise

The working visit took place from September 12 to September 20. The activity aimed to accelerate the implementation of Resolution 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo on international integration in the new situation and Resolution 23-NQ/TW of the Politburo on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

At the same time, it aimed to continue consolidating and strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between HCMC and localities in France and Hungary.

In Paris, the delegation worked with the General Directorate for Administration and the Civil Service under the Ministry of the Civil Service, Simplification and Transformation of Public Action in France, the French Communist Party, and the Department of Computer Science, Data, and Artificial Intelligence at the Polytechnic Institute of Paris.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, gifts Director General Boris Melmoux-Eude of Administration and the Civil Service.

The two sides discussed various content related to cooperation in training public human resources to meet the city's new development requirements, especially in new fields such as the application of artificial intelligence in the public sector, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The delegation also held a working session and met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France.

In Marseille, the delegation met and worked with the Deputy Mayor of the city, laid flowers at the memorial plaque of President Ho Chi Minh at the headquarters of La Marseillaise newspaper, and worked with leaders of the newspaper and the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Marseille.

The delegation takes a commemorative photo with Marseille Deputy Mayor Anthony Goncalves

Deputy Mayor Anthony Goncalves highly appreciated the delegation's visit, especially on the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's departure from Nha Rong Wharf to arrive at the Port of Marseille.

The Deputy Mayor of Marseille expressed a desire to further promote relations between the two port cities in areas where Marseille has strengths, such as the maritime economy, logistics, new port urban development associated with environmental protection and sustainable development, healthcare, culture, and education.

The two sides agreed to identify several priority areas and assigned specialized agencies to develop specific cooperation programs in seaports and logistics, medical cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Within the framework of the visit to Hungary, the delegation worked with the administration of Budapest capital, the Hungarian Workers' Party, and held meetings with the Vietnamese Embassy, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese business and intellectual communities in Hungary.

The two sides shared various contents of cooperation regarding urban management, planning, public transport, science and technology, innovation, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in public transport planning and the application of science and technology in urban traffic management, areas where Budapest possesses experience and strength, aiming to have public transport meet 50 percent of citizens' travel needs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet works with the Budapest Government

During the working session with the Vietnamese Embassy and the community, representatives of associations and delegates put forward many proposals and expressed a desire to contribute more to Ho Chi Minh City. Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet tasked the city focal points with receiving the proposals.

At the same time, she placed specific orders and expressed her hope that young people studying in Hungary would bring their experience and knowledge back to contribute to the city's development.

The delegation’s visit to France and Hungary underscores Ho Chi Minh City’s proactive and dynamic approach to local-level diplomacy, reinforcing ties with long-standing partners in both countries. The trip also aims to mobilize international resources and expertise to create new momentum for the city’s development in the current context, while promoting and enhancing Ho Chi Minh City’s image and standing on the global stage.

By Ngoc Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan