SGGP Newspaper hands over charity house to orphan student in Vinh Long

SGGP Newspaper and sponsors handed over a charity house and gifts to an orphaned student in Vinh Long Province to help her family stabilize their lives.

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper and sponsors talk with the family of Tran Nhu Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Hiep Commune, Vinh Long Province, and corporate sponsors, handed over a newly built house under the "Warm Home for Kids" project to the family of Tran Nhu Dinh, an orphan student residing in Giong Nhut Hamlet.

The house construction was funded by the SGGP Newspaper's "Thap sang niem tin-Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith—Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, connected through activities under the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign.

Tran Nhu Dinh, a fourth-grade student at Tran Van Yen Primary School, comes from a particularly disadvantaged background. Having lost her mother at an early age, Dinh also lost her father—the family's sole breadwinner—to cancer two years ago. Dinh and her two siblings now rely on their elderly and frail maternal grandparents, who are no longer able to work. The five family members had been living in a severely dilapidated temporary shelter that posed safety risks, but they lacked the financial means to repair or rebuild it.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong offers words of comfort to the family of Tran Nhu Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong presents a symbolic plaque for the “Warm Home for Children” project to Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper present gifts from various organizations and donors to Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Through local coordination, the SGGP Newspaper's "Thap sang niem tin-Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) Fund provided VND70 million (US$2,694) in financial support to build a 60-square-meter house. After more than a month of construction, the house is near completion, providing the family with safe shelter and enabling the children to live and study in better conditions.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said the house represents the community's shared responsibility and care for Dinh’s family, serving as an encouragement to provide the three siblings with a solid foundation on their journey toward education and adulthood.

She emphasized that throughout its formation and development, SGGP Newspaper has consistently strived to fulfill its social responsibility through various charitable programs, with a particular focus on caring for and empowering disadvantaged students to continue their education.

Phamily of journalist Pham Hoai Nam presents a scholarship and warm clothing to Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company Youth Union and the Oncology Hospital Youth Union present a scholarship to Nhu Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of Vietnam International Bank (VIB) present gifts to Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his gratitude, Tran Cong Minh, Dinh’s maternal grandfather, emotionally thanked SGGP Newspaper and the donors for their care and support. This serves as immense encouragement for the family to stabilize their lives and take care of Dinh so he can continue her education and strive for a better future, he said.

On behalf of the local administration, Dang Van Phuc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Hiep Commune, expressed gratitude to the organizations, donors, and particularly SGGP Newspaper for joining hands to care for disadvantaged children and contribute to the local new rural development program.

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper's reporters, editors, readers, benefactors, and artists presented the family with gifts and scholarships totaling VND16.5 million to assist with living expenses and support Tran Nhu Dinh’s schooling.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in An Hiep Commune Dang Van Phuc presents gifts to Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates remove the house nameplate in a ceremonial gesture. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of sponsors and donors pose for a commemorative photo with Nhu Dinh’s family. (Photo: SGGP)

Gifts bring joy to Nhu Dinh during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh