Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Group awards scholarships to students in Nghe An

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and GrowMax Group offered scholarships to students facing hardship and those affected by natural disasters in Nghe An Province on October 20.

4-6604-6542.jpg
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group offer scholarships to students facing hardship and those affected by natural disasters in Nghe An Province on October 20. (Photo: SGGP)

The Central region, particularly Nghe An Province, has long borne the brunt of severe natural disasters, including storms and floods. Since July 2025, the region has experienced significant damage from adverse weather conditions, with storms and heavy rains inflicting serious harm on local communities, including students.

In response, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group assisted students affected by recent disasters. Under the initiative, each student from a disadvantaged background received a scholarship worth VND2 million (US$76). Students facing especially difficult circumstances were granted two scholarships totaling VND4 million (US$152), while orphans who have lost both parents were awarded three scholarships, amounting to VND6 million (US$228).

On October 20, a delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group awarded scholarships to 20 students of Vien Thanh Primary School in Hop Minh Commune, 23 students of Dien Kim Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary School in Hai Chau Commune, 55 students of My Son Primary and Secondary School in Bach Ha Commune, and 8 students of Thanh Linh Primary School in Dai Dong Commune.

3-4775-8366.jpg
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group offer scholarships to students facing hardship and those affected by natural disasters in Nghe An Province on October 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Teacher Bui Van Hien, Principal of Dien Kim Primary School, noted that many of the students at his school come from difficult backgrounds. He emphasized that the scholarships provided by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group serve as a significant source of encouragement, helping the children overcome hardship and strive for a better future.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, said that the initiative to award scholarships to underprivileged students reflects a deep commitment to encouraging academic perseverance. By providing this support, the program is expected to ease some of the financial burdens faced by the students’ families and inspire the children to rise above their challenges.

"Though modest in value, we believe these meaningful gifts will help strengthen the students’ determination as they move forward toward a brighter future," he said.

10-1287-6498.jpg
Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)
8-1970-8008.jpg
Mr. Dang Van Thanh, Northern Regional Director of GrowMax Group, presents the scholarships to the students. (Photo: SGGP)
1-7831-4853.jpg
2-3048-9945.jpg
4-6604-6542.jpg
5-8420-540.jpg
7-711-510.jpg
9-6554-1959.jpg
11-5441-413.jpg
12-8052-3165.jpg
Related News
By Duy Cuong, Viet Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

SGGP Newspaper GrowMax Group awards scholarships to students Nghe An students facing hardship natural disasters

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn