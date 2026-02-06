HCMC records over 8,000 traffic violations detected by AI camera system

At a press briefing on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of February 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Police said that through its AI camera system, the Traffic Police have detected and penalized over 8,000 violations.

Press briefing on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City, February 5

Ensuring traffic safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that 31 AI cameras are currently installed across the city to monitor, detect and penalize traffic violations. These AI cameras are prioritized for installation at key intersections and locations where violations, congestion and traffic accidents frequently occur.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh speaks at the press conference.

Since its deployment, the AI camera system has helped traffic police detect and issue penalty notices for more than 8,000 violations. Common offenses include stopping or parking beyond road markings, running red lights, not wearing helmets, carrying more passengers than permitted, and driving in the wrong lane or on the wrong section of the road.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh, the installation of AI cameras has brought about positive changes in public awareness and compliance with traffic laws, helping to form a habit of strict observance even in the absence of traffic police officers. Residents are also proactively checking penalty notices through platforms such as VNeTraffic or the Traffic Police Department’s website.

Under the plan, in 2026 and the following years, PC08 will advise the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to coordinate with the municipal Department of Construction to study and continue installing additional AI cameras at key locations.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, added that during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, the department have directed traffic police forces to develop traffic diversion and regulation plans for complex road sections, areas expected to host festivals, gateways into the city center and expressways. Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong speaks at the press briefing.

Ready to meet travel demand during Tet holiday

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Dien, Deputy Chief of Office of Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO), said that SAMCO currently manages five bus terminals, including New Eastern Bus Station, Eastern Bus Station, Western Bus Station, An Suong Bus Station and Nga Tu Ga Bus Station.

It is expected that more than 1.3 million passengers will depart from these terminals during the 20 peak days serving the 2026 Lunar New Year (from February 7 to February 26), an increase of 1.96 percent compared with the same period in 2025. A total of 72,954 bus trips are scheduled.

From February 13 to February 15, ticket counters at the bus stations will operate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for operators authorized to sell tickets at the terminals, and 24/7 for operators selling tickets independently. Ticket prices will increase by 40 percent for short-distance routes (under 300 kilometers) and 60 percent for long-distance routes (over 300 kilometers), a rate that has remained stable for many years.

He recommended passengers to buy tickets at designated locations, purchase tickets early to secure seats, and arrive at bus stations early to arrange their luggage. Ticket prices are publicly posted at ticket counters inside the terminals. In cases of fare overcharging, it is likely caused by outside operators or unlicensed vehicles rather than those operating within the terminals. If fare violations are detected, media agencies and the public are encouraged to report them to SAMCO for prompt handling.

At the press briefing, Head of the Quality Supervision and Air Transport Division of the Southern Airports Authority Tran Van Hoach said that during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, passenger and flight volumes at Tan Son Nhat International Airport are forecast to continue rising.

Head of the Quality Supervision and Air Transport Division of the Southern Airports Authority Tran Van Hoach provides information at the press conference.

The peak period is expected to last about 30 days, including 15 days before Tet and 15 days after. Average daily flights are projected at around 940, up about seven percent compared with Tet 2025, while average daily passenger numbers are estimated at 145,000, an increase of about eight percent.

The peak days before Tet are forecast to be February 13 to February 14, falling on the 26th and 27th days of the 12th lunar month, and after Tet on February 22 to February 23 (the sixth and seventh days of the first lunar month), with more than 1,000 flights per day. Passenger volume on peak days could reach up to 165,000.

Passengers should prioritize flexible check-in options such as online check-in via VNeID or self-service kiosks. Passengers are also encouraged to arrive at the airport early due to frequent congestion around Tan Son Nhat during Tet, and to carefully check departure terminal information to avoid going to the wrong terminal.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong