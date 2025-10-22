SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Group offer scholarships to students in Nghe An Province

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and GrowMax Group yesterday continued distributing hundreds of scholarships to students affected by recent storms and floods in Nghe An Province.

Continuing the scholarship program in Nghe An Province, SGGP Newspaper in coordination with GrowMax Group, located in Loc An – Binh Son Industrial Park, Long Thanh Commune, Dong Nai Province, presented scholarships to 20 students at Do Luong 3 High School in Van Hien Commune, 20 students at Do Luong 4 High School in Bach Ha Commune, 20 students at Pham Hong Thai High School in Lam Thanh Commune and 20 students at Phan Boi Chau Specialized High School in Thanh Vinh Ward.

Mr. Hoang Quoc Viet, Member of the Nghe An Provincial Party Standing Committee and Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Nghe An Province, presents scholarships to students.

Each student in difficult circumstance received one scholarship worth VND2 million (US$76); students in particularly difficult circumstance received two scholarships worth VND4 million (US$152); and orphans who lost both parents received three scholarships worth VND6 million (US$228).

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, stated that annually, GrowMax Group allocates VND1 billion (nearly US$38,000) in partnership with SGGP Newspaper to support underprivileged students.

Specifically in Nghe An, on October 20 and October 21, the organizers visited nine schools, distributing scholarships totaling VND390 million (US$14,800).

On October 22, the delegation will visit Thanh Hoa Province to award VND100 million (US$3,795) to students.

By Duy Cuong, Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong