SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Group awards 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, GrowMax Group in collaboration with the Department of Education and Training of Ha Tinh Province, offered scholarships to students facing hardship and those affected by natural disasters in the province on September 24.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh presents scholarships to students in Ha Tinh facing hardship and those affected by natural disasters. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation awarded 90 scholarships, each worth VND1 million (US$38), to students from several kindergartens, primary schools, and secondary schools in Song Tri and Hai Ninh wards.

At Ky Anh High School in Song Tri Ward, 60 scholarships worth VND1 million each were presented. In addition, the delegation donated VND60 million (US$2,300) to the school to support the improvement of teaching facilities and infrastructure.

At Duc Tho Commune Cultural House, the delegation offered 150 scholarships, each worth VND2 million (US$76), to students from 15 kindergartens, primary schools, and secondary schools across the commune.

In total, the program contributed VND510 million (US$19,300) in scholarships and infrastructure support for educational institutions in the region.

Chairman of the Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee Vo Trong Hai presents scholarships to students in Duc Tho Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee Vo Trong Hai hoped that this meaningful gesture would inspire local students to persevere in their studies and personal development, ultimately growing into responsible and valuable members of society.

Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ha Tinh Province, Nguyen Thi Nguyet, extended heartfelt thanks to the participating organizations for their contributions.

These scholarships are not only financial support but also a profound source of encouragement, helping students to build confidence and continue pursuing their education with greater determination, she said.

On behalf of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh expressed sincere appreciation to Chairman of the Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee Vo Trong Hai, leaders of the Department of Education and Training, local authorities, and school administrators, and GrowMax High-Tech Aquaculture Joint Stock Company (GrowMax Group) for their support in ensuring the successful implementation of the scholarship program.

The delegation presents scholarships to students in Song Tri Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presents scholarships to students in Duc Tho Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee Vo Trong Hai and Chairman of GrowMax Group Mai Van Hoang award scholarships to support students of Ky Anh High School. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh