Safe, quality school project benefits over 8,000 students in Binh Tan District

The Binh Tan District People’s Committee reviewed the progress of the safe and quality school project, which has so far benefited over 8,000 students in the district, at Kim Dong Primary School yesterday.

The project was implemented by Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) in coordination with ActionAid International in Vietnam (ActionAid), Vietnam Social Security Program and Project Support Fund (AFV) and the Binh Tan District People's Committee.

After more than three years of execution, from March 2021 to November 2024, the initiative named "Building Safe and Quality Schools for Children in Binh Tan District" has successfully contributed and installed 234 computers, established three psychological counseling rooms, and provided three solar water filtration systems.

Additionally, the project has supplied over 3,300 reference books to school libraries, provided 120 swimming lessons, and equipped outdoor green libraries with bookshelves, bookcases, and sunshades.

Furthermore, it has installed two net systems to cover the schoolyard, provided 45 sets of tables and chairs, and repaired toilets in schools, with a total expenditure surpassing VND10.5 billion (US$412,981).

Furthermore, the project has run numerous training courses and communication initiatives focused on children's rights, targeting teachers, students, and parents. It also conducted research to assess the demand for psychological counseling in schools, while providing support to both students and teachers in establishing psychological counseling venues, thereby contributing to the creation of a safe and nurturing school environment.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Ngoc Dung of the Binh Tan District People's Committee emphasized the project's substantial contribution to elevating the district's educational standards. By providing both tangible infrastructure improvements and pedagogical support, the project has facilitated the delivery of high-quality, equitable, and holistic education, empowering students to pursue lifelong learning opportunities.

According to local reports, Binh Tan District currently has a population of more than 800,000 and the majority of them are immigrants. The locality always has an urgent need for school construction.

Student Le Thi Minh Anh of Kim Dong Primary School recounted how the project empowered her to overcome her reticence in discussing difficulties with her parents, teachers, and peers. Through the project, she acquired essential communication and problem-solving skills, equipping her to confidently address sensitive issues such as school violence and cyberbullying. As a result, she has become more outgoing and optimistic, finding greater joy in her daily school life.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan