Scholarships offered to students of provinces affected by natural disasters

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group handed over scholarships to students of provinces affected by natural disasters.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group hand over scholarships to students of Ha Giang province. (Photo: SGGP)

The handover ceremony was organized on November 25 in Meo Vac and Yen Minh districts, the northern province of Ha Giang.

The collaborative program with a total value of VND320 million (Us$12,600) carried out by the Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper and GrowMax Group offered scholarships worth VND2 million each to disadvantaged students and VND4 million each to orphaned students.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group hand over scholarships to students of Sung Thai Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities in Yen Minh District, Ha Giang province. (Photo: SGGP)

Typhoon Yagi has caused severe damage in many provinces and cities in the Northern region. With a spirit of sharing, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group decided to donate VND3 billion to support students in the affected provinces.

In Meo Vac District, the delegation granted scholarships to students of Can Chu Phin Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities, Lung Pu Semi-Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities, Meo Vac High School, and Meo Vac Semi-Boarding Secondary and High School for Ethnic Minorities.

In Yen Minh District, scholarships were offered to students of Yen Minh Semi-Boarding Secondary and High School for Ethnic Minorities, Sung Thai Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities, and Sung Thai Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities.

Students of Can Chu Phin Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities (Photo: SGGP)

Teachers of Can Chu Phin Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Dang Van Thanh, North Region Business Director of GrowMax Group, said that in recent years, besides strengthening business capacity for growth, the company has been interested in carrying out social welfare activities that are some of the enterprise’s priorities.

In 2022, the company established funds to support needy students with good academic performances in coastal localities, valued at VND8 billion per year.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh