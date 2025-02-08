SGGP Newspaper announces Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 Award Ceremony

The Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 Award Ceremony, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, will take place at Ben Thanh Theater, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on the night of February 26.

The event honoring football talents with their outstanding achievements and contributions during the year will be broadcast live on FPT Play.

Ben Thanh Theater once again is the venue for the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 Awards Ceremony. (Photo: P.Minh)

The organizing board disclosed that the shortlist for various award categories was identified after voting.

There have been typical players in the nomination list for Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 so far, making the “race” for the most prestigious title unpredictable to the last gasp.

Golden Ball trophy

The list of nominees for Men's Golden Ball 2024 includes Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi Football Club), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel/ Phu Dong Ninh Binh Football Club), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi Police Football Club), Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi Football Club) and Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong Football Club).

The list of top five nominees for Women’s Golden Ball 2024 includes Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Vinacomin Football Club), Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Huynh Nhu (Lank FC/ Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Duong Thi Van (Vinacomin Football Club).

By SGGP Newspaper - Translated by Huyen Huong