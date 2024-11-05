Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 launched

A press conference announcing the voting format for the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 was held at La Vela Saigon Hotel, 280 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City on November 5.

Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 is officially launched. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Representatives from the Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Football Federation, Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company and the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation, along with more than 100 football experts, sports journalists, event partners and representatives of media agencies nationwide attended the press conference.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Delivering his marks at the press conference, journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award, stated that 2024 is considered a pivotal year for the Vietnamese football in many aspects as many young football players have been selected in the main lineup by clubs to compete in national championships.

Most of them have quickly affirmed their value and secured starting positions at football clubs which is also a positive signal for Vietnamese football as this generation of young players is gradually maturing and building trust to national teams, football players, media agencies and Vietnamese fans.

From current time until the end of the year, Vietnamese football is busy with important international tournaments such as the 2025 Asian Women's Futsal Qualifiers, the 2024 Southeast Asian Men's and Women's Futsal Championship, the 2024 ASEAN Cup, the National Women's Football Cup, the 2024 National Futsal Cup and so on.

Therefore, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper officially launched the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 to kick off its voting event with the desire to encourage and create motivation for the players before the matches, as well as make them more confident and stronger in their journey to conquer high achievements along with domestic football clubs and national teams.

The voting event for the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 will start at the beginning of November, aiming to help experts accurately evaluate the contributions of players throughout the year, said journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi.

As for professional evaluation support, there are the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) and FPT Television Company (FPT Play).

Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) (R) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thai Son Nam Group Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

At the press conference, the organization board officially announced that LS Group and Thai Son Nam Group Joint Stock Company are the main sponsors of the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024.

Additionally, co-sponsors for the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 are Vingroup, Sun Group, Loc Phat Vietnam Bank (LPBANK), Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, Seaholdings Real Estate Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Airlines, La Vela Saigon Hotel, Horizon Media Company, Trung Nguyen Legend Group, Global Smart Steel Company Limited (GB STEEL), Ocany Vietnam Company Limited, Thien Tan Company Limited, Nam Tien Technical Material Trading Joint Stock Company, Golden Lotus Construction Joint Stock Company, Quang Thinh Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment Joint Stock Company - Ligpro sports care brand, Masu Company, Van Hien University and Nguyen Tat Thanh University.

Mr. Vo Van Phu, Deputy General Director of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Mr. Vo Van Phu, Deputy General Director of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, shared the Vietnam Golden Ball Award is a prestigious award to honor and recognize players’ contributions. The award is also a symbol of development with a desire to conquer new heights and an inspiration for young players on their career journey.

Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company is proud of one of the long-time sponsors of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award and hoped that the award would continue to spread further and contribute to the development of national football.

Some photos captured at the press confernce of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024:

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong