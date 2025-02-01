Vietnam Golden Ball Award: 30 years of turning the impossible into possible

It has been 30 years since the Vietnam Golden Ball Award was established, becoming an official individual honor in Vietnamese football and a key milestone in the careers of its winners.

The organizers of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2023 present flowers to thank the sponsors.

Since its inception in 1995, the award has supported the development of Vietnamese football, promoting lasting values and contributing to the realization of the football dream.

Accompanying Vietnamese football

In 1995, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award was launched by SGGP Newspaper, driven by the belief and hope of journalists for the future of national football. At that time, Vietnamese football was still in its infancy—there were no women’s football leagues, futsal, or youth competitions for young players. The Vietnam national football team had just reached the SEA Games group stage for the first time in 20 years since the country’s reunification. So, what was the driving force behind the creation of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award?

It all started with a moment: when striker Tran Minh Chien executed a demi-volley, sending the ball into Myanmar’s net and scoring the golden goal in the 1995 SEA Games semifinal. This marked the first golden goal in the history of Vietnamese football in an official competition. The goal secured Vietnam’s first-ever spot in a SEA Games final, a historic milestone for the country's football.

Witnessing the beauty of the goal, the electrifying atmosphere at the stadium, and millions of people flooding the streets in celebration across Vietnam, the journalists at Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper were deeply inspired. The idea for an award to honor exceptional football players was born after a phone discussion between reporters working in Thailand and the SGGP leadership in Ho Chi Minh City.

The first award ceremony in 1995 was held in a simple and intimate setting at the SGGP Newspaper’s hall. In 1997, the gala took place outdoors at the Phu Tho swimming pool. By 2001, the award acknowledged the presence of women’s football for the first time, with the Bronze Ball given to legendary player Luu Ngoc Mai.

The following year, a category for women’s football was introduced, alongside categories for young players and foreign players, which had been established in 2000. By 2015, with the addition of futsal, the award had expanded to cover all facets of Vietnamese football.

Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes (a.k.a Nguyen Xuan Son) and Nguyen Hoang Duc

Thirty years is a long journey for an award, and for the generations of organizers at SGGP Newspaper. Reflecting on this journey, the organizers take pride in the fact that the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has become an integral part of Vietnam’s football progress on the world stage.

In 2015, the futsal category was introduced, coinciding with the national futsal team's historic qualification for the World Cup. Twenty years after the Women’s Golden Ball category was established, Vietnamese female footballers made history by qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. From the moment Tran Minh Chien's golden goal propelled the men’s football team to its first-ever SEA Games final, Vietnam football has made remarkable progress, edging closer to the continent’s top teams and striving to turn the World Cup dream into reality.

Spreading the value of passion

Although the Vietnam Golden Ball Award draws inspiration from the European Golden Ball, its voting process is uniquely different. The award is determined by sports journalists from all media outlets, coaches active in the national league, and renowned football experts from within the domestic football community. After three decades, this voting method has proven to embody the "golden values" of the award.

Over the course of 30 years, there have been both moments of triumph and setbacks that made it seem as if Vietnamese football might never reach its peak. Despite being hosted on home soil, the national team faced heartbreaking losses in the 1998 Tiger Cup and the 2003 SEA Games finals. The scandal at the 2005 SEA Games forced organizers to confront a difficult question: Should the award be held or not? In 2013, the award was unable to take place due to the overall decline in the country's football scene.

Pham Tuan Hai wins the Vietnam Silver Ball 2023 and Nguyen Hoang Duc wins the Vietnam Golden Ball 2023.

Yet, these challenges did not deter the journalists at SGGP Newspaper, as those difficult moments could never erase the dedication, effort, sweat, and tears of thousands of players. Since 1995, Vietnamese football has experienced at least three generations of players, and despite differing opinions, the flow of talent has remained strong.

Over the past 30 years, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has received support from football-loving businesses, friends, colleagues, sports and football management agencies, and timely encouragement from leaders, especially from the football fans. All of this has been driven by the spirit of "for Vietnamese football," fostering an ever-growing belief in the sport and aligning with the country's strong development.

What once seemed impossible is now within reach. Along this journey of glory, unforgettable moments have been created by legends like Le Huynh Duc, Nguyen Hong Son, Duong Hong Son, Luu Ngoc Mai, and Van Thi Thanh on the stage of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award—a prestigious prize that has helped shape legends and accompanied the rise of Vietnamese football.

By Dang Linh – Translated by Thuy Doan