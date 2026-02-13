Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC officials visit, extend Tet greetings to workers on holiday duty

SGGPO

A HCMC Labor Federation delegation visited and presented Tet gifts to workers on duty during the Lunar New Year holiday.

anh-1-54-7724.jpg.jpg
Mr. Vo Khac Thai presents Tet gifts and extends greetings to the workers of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, led by Mr. Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice President of the federation, visited, extended Lunar New Year greetings, and presented gifts to environmental sanitation workers and laborers at key projects across the city on the morning of February 13.

img-7929-1074-6164.jpg.jpg
Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, presents gifts to workers of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited.
img-7926-7789-2659.jpg.jpg
The delegation presents Tet gifts and extends New Year greetings to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited.

The delegation met with and encouraged management and 30 disadvantaged workers who remained on duty throughout Tet at Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited in Thong Tay Hoi Ward.

Mr. Phan Hong Thai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of the company, said that the entire workforce had been placed on full duty since February 10 as waste volumes surged sharply. Employees were granted only a single day off — the first day of the Lunar New Year.

“During Tet, everyone has personal matters and hopes to reunite with their families, but the nature of sanitation work does not allow that. Therefore, today’s timely visit and encouragement from the HCMC Federation of Labor is highly meaningful and practical for our employees,” Mr. Phan Hong Thai said.

Expressing empathy and appreciation for the workers’ tireless efforts to keep the city clean and green, Mr. Vo Khac Thai called on the company to continue improving care and welfare policies to enhance employees’ living standards.

Presenting Tet gifts imbued with heartfelt sentiments, he extended New Year wishes of peace, good health, and prosperity to all staff members.

Later the same day, the delegation also visited workers at the Xuyen Tam Canal infrastructure construction project in Binh Loi Trung Ward. Mr. Vo Khac Thai conveyed New Year greetings and presented 30 gift packages to laborers working at the site.

img-7956-3726-7946.jpg.jpg
The delegation presents gifts to workers at the Xuyen Tam Canal project.
anh-5-910-506.jpg.jpg
Ms. Thai Thi Hong Nga, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Binh Loi Trung Ward, presents Tet gifts to workers at the Xuyen Tam Canal project.
anh-3-4366-3580.jpg.jpg
Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, presents gifts to workers.
img-7947-3177-9768.jpg.jpg
The delegation presents gifts to the management board of the Xuyen Tam Canal project.

More than 100 engineers and workers, along with over 30 machines and pieces of equipment, are currently deployed at the construction site. During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, approximately 20 workers and engineers are expected to remain on duty to ensure construction progress.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Tet greetings Xuyen Tam Canal project

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn