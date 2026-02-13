Ho Chi Minh City debuts UAV sea-crossing delivery route

The city’s Department of Science and Technology, in partnership with Vietnam Post and CT UAV Joint Stock Company, launched a drone-powered delivery service linking Can Gio Commune with Vung Tau Ward, marking the first maritime UAV route in ASEAN.

At the ferry terminal area of ​​Can Gio Commune, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in coordination with Vietnam Post and CT UAV Joint Stock Company, launched the delivery route using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) connecting Can Gio Commune with Vung Tau Ward on January 12.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and other delegates pressed the button to launch the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

A postal package was transported by UAV from the ferry terminal in Can Gio Commune to the Tran Phu Street area, Vung Tau Ward, a journey of over 12km each way.

The flight time only takes 15 minutes, optimizing it by about 6 times compared to road transport and 3 times compared to water transport. Notably, compared to a similar model previously implemented in Singapore with a distance of 2.7 km, the flight route in Ho Chi Minh City has a speed and efficiency that is twice as good.

The flights are safeguarded by an autonomous monitoring system with dashcams, alongside close coordination with the 370th Air Force Division and Southern Air Traffic Control to ensure airspace and public safety.

The application of UAVs is not just a "technological demonstration" but aims to standardize a complete service process: from receiving, packaging, sealing to real-time flight tracking. When officially put into operation, the flight route is expected to meet the delivery needs of 3,000 - 5,000 parcels per day, significantly reducing pressure on traditional transportation infrastructure.

Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, affirmed that this is not just a technological event but a milestone demonstrating Ho Chi Minh City's determination to bring scientific and technological achievements into service for daily life.

Simultaneously, it was stated that while the trial at the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park (SHTP) in November 2025 was a limited "rehearsal," the Can Gio - Vung Tau flight route represents a breakthrough, with a longer journey and more complex operating conditions in a windy environment and over the sea. This makes Ho Chi Minh City the first city in the ASEAN region to deploy UAVs for maritime services.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan