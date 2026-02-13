HCMC leader welcomes Khanh Hoa delegation for pre-Tet visit

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc on February 13 received a delegation from Khanh Hoa Province.

The delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Khac Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, who paid a pre-Tet visit and extended new year greetings to the city’s Party organization and authorities.

During the reception, he expressed gratitude for Ho Chi Minh City’s timely support in post-disaster recovery efforts, which helped the province stabilize livelihoods and restore socio-economic development.

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulated Khanh Hoa on its recent achievements, noting the province’s strong determination in overcoming disaster impacts and expressing confidence in its continued growth in the coming years.

Below are photos from the reception.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, extends New Year greetings to Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (fifth from right), presents a Tet gift from Ho Chi Minh City to the Khanh Hoa leadership delegation.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong