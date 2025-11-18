SGGP Newspaper launches its new special section

Delegates attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc; Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi; Head of the Propaganda, Press, and Publishing Department under the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Minh Hai; along with leaders from several local wards and communes across Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, said that amid the newspaper’s ongoing transition, SGGP Newspaper aims to maintain a simple and steadfast approach to journalism, with a focus on grassroots reporting. He emphasized that “Grassroots vitality” is not merely a formal section but rather a modest effort by the editorial team to strengthen cohesion following the merger, inspire a renewed focus on local communities, and foster synergy among the three previously separate editorial teams as they embark on a new chapter together.

Delegates participate in the official launch ceremony of the special section, "Grassroots vitality."

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van expressed his hope that all 168 wards, communes, and special zones of Ho Chi Minh City will regard the “Grassroots vitality” section as a common platform for local voices, a space where innovative models, practical ideas, and community-serving initiatives can be shared, scaled, and disseminated. He also encouraged every grassroots official, local organization, and community to become a “natural contributor,” helping to tell the story of their own locality. In this way, each ward and commune would demonstrate vitality not only in governance and administration but also in communication, amplifying positive values throughout the community.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, speaks at the event.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, highly appreciated SGGP Newspaper for placing the grassroots at the center of its new special section. He emphasized that this approach aligns with the central government’s policy on the two-tier local governance model, in which the grassroots level is the closest to the people and directly responsible for delivering daily public services.

He hoped that the new section would truly become a “common platform for local voices,” serving as a space where officials, Party members, and residents in wards, communes, and special zones can promptly contribute and reflect on issues occurring in their communities.

He also urged SGGP Newspaper to strengthen its role as a bridge for delivering information quickly, accurately, and comprehensively. He emphasized that through this channel, the city-level government can gain a clear understanding of conditions at the grassroots level, enabling timely adjustments, improvements, and the addressing of shortcomings in governance, ultimately enhancing public service for residents.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, speaks at the event.

The Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission also called on the “Grassroots vitality” section to continue promoting exemplary models, good deeds, and community-minded initiatives, the values that define the unique character of the city named after Uncle Ho. Leveraging the credibility of the local Party newspaper, he expressed confidence that the special section will achieve strong reach and vitality, making a tangible contribution to strengthening public trust, fostering social consensus, and promoting the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City.

The “Grassroots vitality” section is positioned as a mainstream, accessible journalistic channel tasked with conveying the Party’s directives and the State’s policies and laws to the public from the perspective of professional journalists. Through everyday stories, exemplary models, and innovative grassroots initiatives, the special section also serves as a forum for listening to the concerns and aspirations of the people.

It is a platform that acknowledges the efforts of officials, Party members, and local organizations, while promoting a spirit of innovation, creativity, and community-mindedness—values that define the distinctive character of the city named after Uncle Ho.

The special section adopts a diverse range of formats, including breaking news, reports, interviews, feature stories, and in-depth analyses. The launch of the “Grassroots vitality” section marks a new phase in the development of SGGP Newspaper, reflecting its mission to accompany the Party, the government, and the people of the city. This initiative plays a vital role in strengthening public trust, fostering social consensus, and promoting the sustainable development of the special urban center.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc (C), and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi (2nd, R), along with the editorial leadership of SGGP Newspaper, officiate the launch ceremony of the special section.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

SGGP Newspaper and representatives from wards and communes sign a cooperation agreement on public communication.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh