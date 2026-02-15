HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visit to hospitals, present gifts to pediatric patients

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid pre-Tet visits to the medical staff of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

On the afternoon of February 14 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month), Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led the working delegation to visit and extend New Year greetings to the medical staff of the hospitals on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended New Year greetings to the medical staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

At Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc conveyed New Year wishes from the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to all hospital staff.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented gifts and extended New Year greetings to the medical staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

The Secretary wished the hospital’s medical staff good health in the New Year and expressed confidence and high expectations that the hospital would continue to strive for comprehensive and sustainable development, worthy of its status as the country’s leading specialized hospital in cancer treatment.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the quality of treatment and patient care at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. He commended the hospital’s medical staff for applying their knowledge to help ease patients’ pain.

The Deputy Secretary expressed his confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital would continue to grow strongly, attract and retain talented doctors, and further contribute to the hospital’s overall development.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, presents gifts to pediatric patients at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished all medical staff good health to overcome difficulties and work pressures.

Members of the delegation then visited each hospital bed to extend New Year greetings and present gifts to pediatric patients, encouraging both the children and their families to remain optimistic and proactive in treatment for a speedy recovery.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts and extends New Year greetings to pediatric patients receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

On this occasion, the city delegation and the medical staff of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital observed a moment of silence in remembrance of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 at the hospital’s memorial site. The delegates observe a moment of silence at the memorial site for the victims who lost their lives to Covid-19, located on the campus of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and extended New Year greetings to the medical staff of Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

There, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc acknowledged and highly valued the hospital’s professional expertise and efforts in treating patients, while extending New Year wishes to all medical staff.

He wished the hospital’s doctors and employees good health, happy families and continued outstanding achievements in their medical examination and treatment.

The Ho Chi Minh City leadership delegation took a commemorative photo with the workers and medical staff of Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.



At Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, the city delegation visited and presented gifts to each pediatric patient. Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished the children a speedy recovery so they could soon return home and resume school with their friends.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong