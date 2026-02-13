HCMC leaders offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee paid floral and incense tribute in remembrance of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on February 13.

Also, the same morning, the delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch and Ton Duc Thang Museum, the delegates observed a moment of silence and respectfully offered flowers and incense to commemorate Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang, expressing profound gratitude and deep respect for their immense contributions to the struggle for national liberation, reunification and national construction.

The delegation then laid flowers and extended a minute of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

On the morning of February 13 (the 26th day of the twelfth lunar month), at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, paid tribute and offered flowers and incense in remembrance of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes.

At the cemetery, all solemnly observed a minute of silence in memory of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and the fallen heroes, those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

Following the flower- and incense-offering ceremony, delegates visited individual graves to light incense in remembrance and gratitude to the fallen heroes.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery, the delegates also paid tribute and offered flowers and incense in memory of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers; leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; generals; and officers of the armed forces. After the ceremony, delegates visited the graves to light incense in remembrance and express their gratitude.

On the morning of February 13, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, paid tribute by offering incense and flowers to fallen heroes at the Martyrs’ Memorial and Ba Ria – Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery.

The cemetery is home to nearly 3,500 fallen heroes who bravely sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom, and for today’s peace and prosperity.

On the same morning, another delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, offered incense and flowers in tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and An Nhon Tay Commune Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple commemorates 45,639 outstanding sons and daughters of the nation who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom during the resistance wars against French colonialism and American imperialism. It is also the largest martyrs’ memorial temple in Ho Chi Minh City.

After paying tribute at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the delegation visited and offered incense and flowers at An Nhon Tay Commune Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Also on the morning of February 13, the Ho Chi Minh City leadership delegation offered incense and flowers at Binh Duong Martyrs' Cemetery.



On the same day, a delegation from the Party Committee of Military Region 7, its affiliated units and Ho Chi Minh City armed forces visited and paid tribute with flowers and incense in remembrance of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, fallen heroes, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, generals and officers of the armed forces at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery and Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong