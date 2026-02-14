Nine downtown parking sites in HCMC to serve Lunar New Year revelers

To facilitate convenient travel during the Lunar New Year festivities, Ho Chi Minh City has arranged nine temporary parking sites in the downtown area.

The facilities will operate from February 15 through February 22, between 6 a.m. and midnight each day.

The nine designated parking locations include:

1. The parking facility at the basement of Vincom Center on Le Thanh Ton Street, adjacent to Chi Lang Park

2. A temporary parking lot at the vacant site of the former Tax shopping mall, located at the intersection of Le Loi and Pasteur streets

3. A parking site on Ton That Thiep Street, at the corner of Ton That Thiep and Ho Tung Mau streets

4. A parking site on Ho Tung Mau Street, at the corner of Ho Tung Mau and Huynh Thuc Khang streets

5. A parking area at the construction site of Saigon One Tower, at the intersection of Ham Nghi and Ton Duc Thang streets

6. A parking site at the construction area of Hotel Majestic Saigon, at the corner of Nguyen Hue and Ton Duc Thang streets

7. The sidewalk along Huynh Thuc Khang Street in front of Cao Thang Technical College, in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the section from Pasteur Street to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street

8. The sidewalk on Huynh Thuc Khang Street along the fence of Saigon Centre (opposite Cao Thang Technical College), in Saigon Ward, on the stretch from Pasteur Street to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street

9. The sidewalk on Pasteur Street in front of Cao Thang Technical College, in Saigon Ward, on the section from Huynh Thuc Khang Street to the college gate

City authorities said the designated parking sites will still ensure a minimum remaining sidewalk width of two meters to accommodate pedestrian traffic.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh