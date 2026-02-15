HCMC Labor Federation Chairman extends Tet greetings to Metro Line 1 workers

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to employees of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1) on February 14.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and his delegation met with company representatives and presented gifts to 30 workers facing difficult circumstances who are on duty throughout the holiday period at Ben Thanh Metro Station, offering encouragement and support during the festive season.

According to Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, the Lunar New Year is an especially demanding period for workers in the transport sector, many of whom must remain on duty throughout the holiday and forgo celebrations with their families.

He expressed empathy for those sacrifices as Tet approaches, acknowledging the pressures faced by frontline employees.

He also voiced hope that the company would continue to work closely with the trade union to further improve the welfare and living conditions of union members and workers within the organization.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, also extended New Year wishes of good health and professional success to union members and employees working at Ben Thanh Metro Station.

According to Party Secretary and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited, Le Minh Triet, the company plans to operate approximately 2,800 train services during the Lunar New Year holiday period. On peak days — particularly Lunar New Year’s Eve and the first day of Tet — additional services will be deployed to meet rising demand.

He said all officers and employees are committed to ensuring smooth travel for residents and visitors during the festive season while maintaining the highest standards of passenger safety.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh