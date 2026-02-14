HCMC marks Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau’s 74th death anniversary

A ceremony marking the 74th death anniversary of heroic martyr and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on February 14.

Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Inspection Nguyen Hong Linh; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, and delegates attend the 74th death anniversary of heroic martyr and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau.

Attending the event were Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Inspection Nguyen Hong Linh; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, alongside former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City as well as of the former provinces of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with longstanding traditions, expressing profound gratitude to the young martyr who sacrificed her life for the nation’s independence and freedom.



Vo Thi Sau (1933–1952), posthumously honored as a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, was born in Dat Do Commune, now part of Ho Chi Minh City.

She joined revolutionary activities at the age of 14. In February 1950, she was arrested and detained at prisons in Dat Do, Ba Ria, and Chi Hoa, where she endured imprisonment and torture but remained steadfast and unyielding in her convictions.

In 1952, French colonial authorities sentenced Vo Thi Sau to death and exiled her to Con Dao. On the morning of January 23, 1952, at the execution ground, she defiantly refused a blindfold and shouted patriotic slogans before being executed at the age of 19.

Today, her grave at Hang Duong Cemetery, along with the Vo Thi Sau Monument and Memorial House in Dat Do, has become a revered site of remembrance, drawing large numbers of visitors who come to offer incense and pay tribute to her sacrifice.



On this occasion, authorities in Dat Do Commune mobilized and received nearly 1,300 gift packages, valued at approximately VND1.2 billion, through contributions from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, as well as agencies, organizations, businesses, and individual donors.

The gifts were distributed to policy beneficiary families, low-income households, and residents facing hardship in the locality, serving as a tangible expression of gratitude and community solidarity during the memorial observance.

The 74th death anniversary of heroic martyr and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau also served as an occasion for officials, Party members, and residents to reflect on the revolutionary traditions of their homeland while educating younger generations about the patriotism and steadfast resolve embodied by those who came before them.







By Van Minh, Truc Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh