HCMC’s leaders pay tribute to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau

A delegation of officials from HCMC offered flowers and incense to heroic martyr and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on February 14.

The delegation of the city’s leaders and officials representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Inspection Nguyen Hong Linh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as of the former provinces of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong, also attended, alongside members of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, city Party Committee members, leaders of municipal departments and agencies, and representatives from 168 wards, communes, and special zones across the city.

The delegation extended heartfelt gratitude to fallen soldiers, those who made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause, and individuals who devoted themselves and sacrificed quietly for the nation's independence.

At the Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau, the delegation observed a moment of silence and offered incense in remembrance of the fallen heroes and the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau.

By Van Minh, Truc Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh