HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visit to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders conducted a pre-Lunar New Year (Tet) visit to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong on the morning of February 13.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation for this visit.

Joining the delegation were Mr. Tran Van Khuyen, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Mr. Vu Anh Tuan, Secretary of the Hiep Binh Ward Party Committee.

At Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong’s residence, in a warm and friendly atmosphere, Mr. Le Quoc Phong inquired about Dr. Ngo Ke Suong’s health and engaged in a cordial conversation. The scientist also shared updates on the biotechnology projects he has been researching.

On the occasion of the upcoming Tet holiday, the Standing Deputy Secretary extended his best wishes for good health, peace and happiness to Dr. Ngo Ke Suong and his family.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong is a renowned Vietnamese scientist in the field of biotechnology. Born in 1938, he graduated from the Faculty of Biology at Lomonosov Moscow State University. Over the course of his career, he has held many key positions, including Director of the Experimental Biology Center, Director of the Institute of Tropical Biology and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong presents a Tet gift from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong.
Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong (R) extends New Year greetings and best wishes to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong.
Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong presents a Tet gift from the Ho Chi Minh City leadership to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Ke Suong.
By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

