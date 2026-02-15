Ca Mau’s Party Chief extends Tet greetings to HCMC's leaders, people

On February 14, a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ca Mau Province paid a visit to extend greetings to the Party organization, authorities, and people of HCMC.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) offers a gift to Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai was received by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, along with representatives of advisory and support agencies under the municipal Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, briefed his hosts on the province’s notable socio-economic achievements over the past year and outlined key development priorities for the period ahead.

He expressed sincere appreciation for the sustained support provided by Ho Chi Minh City in recent years and voiced his hope that the city would continue to strengthen cooperation with Ca Mau across multiple sectors. Such collaboration, he said, would help accelerate socio-economic growth while safeguarding national defense, security, and external relations.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, receives the delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet noted that in recent years, Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau have signed cooperation agreements across multiple sectors, yielding encouraging initial results.

Entering a new phase of development, she said, the city will further intensify collaboration with Ca Mau to promote socio-economic growth while ensuring national defense, security, and external relations.

She expressed confidence that the two localities would continue to maintain close ties and work in concert toward sustainable development in the years ahead.

The Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City said that on the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, the city has organized numerous delegations to visit and deliver Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families; officers and soldiers; poor and near-poor households; disadvantaged families; children supported by border guard stations; and students under the “Supporting Students to School” program in various localities, including Ca Mau Province.

Expressing her appreciation for the delegation’s visit and New Year greetings, she extended her best wishes to the leaders and people of Ca Mau for a peaceful, joyful, and prosperous year ahead.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh