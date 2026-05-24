Severe heatwave to last until May 28, with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius

A severe heatwave is expected to last until May 28, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central region.

Residents in Hanoi’s suburban areas dry arrowroot vermicelli under scorching heat of 37–39 degrees Celsius. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the national weather authority, severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist through May 27 in the Northern region and until May 28 in the Central area, with temperatures in some areas of the Central region exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

In the next two to three days, Hanoi is forecast to record temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius.

On the afternoon of May 24, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting under the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said that areas stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City and the eastern part of Quang Ngai Province remain the hottest regions in the country at present.

At 1:00 p.m. on the same day, observed temperatures in these areas commonly ranged from 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Notable readings included Vinh, Nghe An Province, at 38.6 degrees Celsius; Ha Tinh at 38.8 degrees Celsius; Ba Don, Quang Tri Province, at 38.4 degrees Celsius; and Quang Ngai at 38.4 degrees Celsius.

In the Northern region, many monitoring stations recorded severe heat conditions with temperatures generally ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. Several stations reported temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius, including Vinh Yen, Phu Tho Province; Bac Ninh; and Lang, Hanoi, all reaching 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are also expanding to parts of the Central Highlands, while Northern Vietnam is likely to experience prolonged extreme heat until May 27.

The agency also reported that the eastern areas of provinces from Gia Lai to Lam Dong in the Central Highlands are currently experiencing severe heat conditions. Hoai Nhon Station in Gia Lai recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius at 1:00 p.m.

In the Northern region, the heatwave is expected to persist until May 27, with temperatures across many localities ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and in some places exceeding 39 degrees Celsius. Hanoi, in particular, may record temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius due to urban heat retention. The heatwave is forecast to gradually subside from around May 28.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that the area from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City and the eastern part of Quang Ngai Province remains the hottest region in the country, with extreme heat potentially lasting until May 28 and easing from May 29 onward.

The Northern region, as well as the eastern areas of provinces from Gia Lai to Lam Dong in the Central Highlands, will also experience hot and severe hot weather, with common temperatures ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and some locations exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

In the Southeast region, maximum temperatures are forecast to be around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 36 degrees Celsius. According to METAR (Meteorological Terminal Air Report)/TAF (Terminal Aerodrome Forecast) aviation meteorological data at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 2:00 p.m. on May 24, the observed temperature was 35 degrees Celsius with humidity at 56 percent.

Meteorological authorities also noted that officially published temperatures are measured inside a standardized meteorological shelter at a height of approximately 2 meters above ground level. In reality, outdoor “feels-like” temperatures may be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher depending on surface conditions such as asphalt, concrete, and densely built urban areas.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh