Southern region to experience hotter days with isolated showers

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, rainfall across the Southern region will ease on July 20, giving way to widespread sunshine. Rain is expected only in isolated areas during the late afternoon and evening.

In contrast, the Northern region will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

In the Southeastern region, daytime temperatures are forecast to range from 33–35 degrees Celsius, with some urban areas in Tay Ninh Province and Dong Nai City exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Western Lam Dong Province is expected to record highs of 29–31 degrees Celsius, while Da Lat will remain cooler at 26–27 degrees Celsius.

The Mekong Delta is forecast to see maximum temperatures of 32–34 degrees Celsius, with parts of Dong Thap and Vinh Long approaching 35 degrees Celsius. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening, mainly in Ca Mau Province, the coastal areas of Can Tho City and Vinh Long Province.

Ho Chi Minh City will experience sunny weather throughout the day, with temperatures of 33–35 degrees Celsius and little chance of rain.

Illustrative photo

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that overnight on July 19 and into the early hours of July 20, mountainous areas in northern Vietnam and Quang Ninh Province recorded moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some locations receiving more than 40 mm of rainfall.

The agency forecast that northern mountainous provinces and Quang Ninh will continue to receive 20–50 mm of rain through July 20, with some areas likely to exceed 100 mm.

Other parts of the Northern region are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 10–20 mm and isolated areas receiving more than 50 mm. Hazardous weather, including tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds, may accompany the storms.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to gradually subside from July 21 onward.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong