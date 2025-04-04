Severe heatwave predicted to grip whole country throughout April

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center alerted that temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City this month could be higher than the previous month owing to several intense heat waves.

Particularly, the highest temperatures may reach 37 degrees Celsius or 38 degrees Celsius. During the severe heatwaves, over 35- degree Celsius temperature is expected to persist within 12-15 days.

During the three-day holiday for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and by mid-April, various areas are forecast to experience a scorching climate at the daytime, and thundery showers in the evening.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

At the end of April, when the hot low-pressure area in the west becomes stronger and expands southward, combined with low-pressure areas over the East Sea, there is a possibility of the formation of a low-pressure trough from northwest to southeast, signaling the rainy season.

Head of the Forecasting Office at the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center Le Dinh Quyet warned that the heatwaves could persist and reach 35 degrees Celsius to over 37 degrees Celsius.

People should be cautious of dangerous weather phenomena like thunderstorms, lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Ho Chi Minh City could enter the rainy season earlier than the average of many years, beginning on April 15 or April 25, rather than at the end of April or early May as usual.

