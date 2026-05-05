Thunderstorms forecast across South on May 5

From May 5 to May 7, the Southern region is expected to experience a pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with risks of severe weather such as lightning, strong winds and localized whirlwinds.

According to meteorological experts, the Southern localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, will see mostly dry conditions from morning to noon on May 5. However, atmospheric disturbances combined with high temperatures are likely to trigger thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Authorities warn that some thunderstorms may be intense, accompanied by lightning, strong gusts and possible whirlwinds.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

In the Central Highlands, weather conditions will be partly cloudy with sunshine during the day. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening, particularly in the southern parts of the region.

Meanwhile, in the South Central region, especially along coastal areas, residents should be cautious of scattered thunderstorms moving inland from the sea throughout May 5.

From Thanh Hoa to Hue, weather conditions will remain mostly dry. In the Northern region and Hanoi, the influence of a northeast monsoon will bring cool and comfortable conditions on the morning of May 5, with some areas feeling slightly chilly. Sunshine will return by midday and afternoon, creating weather reminiscent of early autumn. This pattern is expected to persist through May 6.

Afterward, as the northeast monsoon compresses a low-pressure trough, the Northern region may see a return of thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also predicts that around May 8 and May 9, another cold air mass will affect the Northern region, bringing thunderstorms with risks of tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong