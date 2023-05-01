Severe heat alert in large parts of Northern region in mid-May

Severe heat will continue to impact a large portion of the Northern region from the mid-May with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, being more intense than previous years.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the Southern region will reduce gradually after the appearance of tropical rains.

According to the latest weather news from National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the average temperature across the country will be about 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than the average of many years in the same period, especially temperature in the Northwest region will be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature in the same period.

In May, rainfall in the Northern region is 10-30 percent lower than the average of the same period of many years.

Amid the heat alerts, people need to prevent the risk of fire and explosion in residential areas due to the high demand for electricity usage as well as the high risk of forest fires.

Besides, the meteorologists recommended everyone to prevent dangerous conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, hail and whirlwind affecting life and production activities.