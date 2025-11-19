Severe floods disrupt North – South rail services in south-central region

In Khanh Hoa province, heavy rains from November 16 to the morning of November 19 have triggered landslides and washed away parts of the railway foundation, resulting in multiple service cancellations.

Four North – South Thong Nhat passenger trains were suspended on November 19 due to severe flooding in the south-central region, particularly along the section from Nha Trang Station to Dieu Tri Station.

Severe floods have disruptted North – South rail services in the south-central region. (Illustrative photo: thuonghieucongluan.com.vn)

The suspended services include SE7 departing from Hanoi Station, SE6 from Saigon, and SE21/SE22 from Da Nang/Saigon.

Earlier, on November 17–18, the Railway Transport JSC had already halted six passenger trains (SNT1 on November 17; SE8, SE5, SE21/22 and SE6 on November 18).

As of 9 a.m. on November 19, a total of 10 passenger trains had been suspended.

A section of the railway running through Nam Cam Ranh commune is submerged and obstructed by soil and rocks spilling onto the tracks. (Photo published by VNA)

In Khanh Hoa province, heavy rains from November 16 to the morning of November 19 have triggered landslides and washed away parts of the railway foundation, resulting in multiple service cancellations.

The downpours also flooded several national and provincial roads across the province. While road transport remains largely uninterrupted, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution in deeply inundated sections of National Highway 1.

On the Khanh Le and Khanh Son mountain passes, forces are continuing efforts to clear blocked routes and search for missing persons. However, adverse weather conditions are hindering rescue and recovery operations.

Initial estimates by local authorities show that heavy rains have caused extensive transport disruptions and landslides across the province, with damage amounting to about VND80 billion (US$3.03 million).

Vietnamplus