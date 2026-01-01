Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport expected to serve 117,000 passengers on January 1

Busy New Year’s day at Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s T3 Terminal (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center, flight and passenger volumes on the first day of 2026 remained high, reflecting strong demand for travel, tourism, and family visits following the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Specifically, on January 1, the airport is expected to handle a total of 759 flights, including 739 passenger services, with the remainder comprising cargo, charter, and ferry flights. Departures and arrivals are relatively balanced, with 378 outbound flights and 381 inbound flights. Domestic routes continue to account for the majority of operations, serving travel demand between Ho Chi Minh City and other localities nationwide, while international services have also recorded a stable number of passengers.

The total number of passengers on the day is expected to exceed 117,000, including around 58,000 departing passengers and more than 59,000 arrivals. Domestic travelers account for over half of the total, highlighting a growing preference for air travel during the New Year holiday.

At Terminal T3, the Airport Operations Center reported that 281 flights are scheduled to operate, serving nearly 38,000 passengers. Operational measures, including the allocation of check-in counters, security screening, and baggage handling, have been strengthened to ease congestion during the morning peak hours.

Relevant authorities, ground service providers, and airlines coordinated closely to ensure security and flight safety, contributing to smooth and stable operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the morning of January 1.

At the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

At two key transportation hubs, including the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station and the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station, passenger services were reported to be proactive and orderly, with safety ensured and no increases in ticket prices.

At the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, passenger traffic remained elevated from the evening of December 31, 2025, through the morning of January 1, 2026, with around 7,000 passengers passing through the terminal. A representative of the station said it is expected to serve approximately 29,000 passengers with more than 1,700 departures from now through January 4. Routes to southeastern provinces, the Central Highlands, and the South Central Coast are forecast to see particularly strong demand.

At the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

At the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station, from the evening of December 31, 2025, to the morning of January 1, 2026, passenger volumes reached about 34,000, largely on routes serving provinces in the Mekong Delta. Passenger departures are projected to rise by more than 15 percent compared with the same period during last year’s New Year holiday.

Leaders of the bus stations affirmed that sufficient vehicles, manpower, and contingency plans are in place to deploy additional services when necessary, ensuring that overcrowding or ticket shortages do not occur. In addition, relevant authorities have stepped up traffic safety oversight, helping to ensure safe and smooth journeys for travelers during the New Year holiday.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh