Send-off ceremony held for HCMC’s delegations assisting flood-stricken areas

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC held a ceremony to send off delegations to assist storm-affected Northern provinces on the evening of September 13.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, L) attends the send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the efforts and dedication of cadres of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, political and social organizations, volunteers and the public in organizing activities to support people in northern provinces to overcome the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi over the past days.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee stated that the city has carried out many programs to deliver immediate relief to communities affected by devastating super typhoon Yagi, such as sending officers and workers of specialized public service institutions to Hanoi and Hai Phong City to coordinate with local forces to remove fallen trees on streets and residential areas to ensure traffic safety; transporting goods to storm-affected localities, allocating hospitals to assist in typhoon-hit areas, offering 30,000 family medicine kits of essential medicines and medical supplies to residents in these areas, and more.

After the ceremony, members of the volunteer teams of the city transported over 30 tons of goods, including water, milk, noodles, nutritional food, life jackets, lifebuoys, and rice to assist residents in localities that have been severely affected by the typhoon. Ambulances and crane trucks carrying boats were also ready to travel to the Northern region to support the people and communities affected by floods.

On the evening of the same day, the Relief Mobilization Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC received more than 19.7 billion (US$802,500) from organizations and individuals to support victims of Typhoon Yagi.

Members of the volunteer teams of the city transport over 30 tons of goods to assist residents in northern localities. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach, Bao Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh