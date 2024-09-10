HCMC’s Chairman directs assistance to storm-hit northern provinces

The HCMC People's Committee has recently issued a document to allow specialized public service institutions to support northern localities affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The municipal authorities have delegated HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company, HCMC Public Lighting Joint Stock Company (SAPULICO) to promptly bring their working groups to support and help northern provinces and cities overcome the aftermath of recent Typhoon Yagi.

On September 9, the working groups of 48 officers and employees of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company arrived in Hanoi and Hai Phong City to coordinate with local forces to remove fallen trees, cut down damaged or unsafe trees on streets and residential areas to ensure traffic safety.

Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company remove fallen trees on a street in Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company trim trees on a street in Hai Phong City after the storm. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company clear fallen trees on a street in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Hundreds of ancient trees in central Hanoi are uprooted and left strewn across the streets after Typhoon Yagi passed through. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh