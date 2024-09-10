Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Chairman directs assistance to storm-hit northern provinces

SGGPO

The HCMC People's Committee has recently issued a document to allow specialized public service institutions to support northern localities affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The municipal authorities have delegated HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company, HCMC Public Lighting Joint Stock Company (SAPULICO) to promptly bring their working groups to support and help northern provinces and cities overcome the aftermath of recent Typhoon Yagi.

On September 9, the working groups of 48 officers and employees of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company arrived in Hanoi and Hai Phong City to coordinate with local forces to remove fallen trees, cut down damaged or unsafe trees on streets and residential areas to ensure traffic safety.

z5813389151014-f50a3672d7243ac461dfdf617917d60a-162.jpg.jpg
Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company remove fallen trees on a street in Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)
z5813389155149-ca55c3b09c703a5c38392c6f67c1a5f0-1685.jpg.jpg
z5813389137381-343585de66497521f6271046156944dc-8210.jpg.jpg
Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company trim trees on a street in Hai Phong City after the storm. (Photo: SGGP)
z5813887714211-598f2928b86e7e4515bdf2db9e6f15a3-6021.jpg.jpg
Workers of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company clear fallen trees on a street in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)
z5813887749747-29b5dab7fbaa9bcf80d44b9ee03eb8a0-1283.jpg.jpg
Hundreds of ancient trees in central Hanoi are uprooted and left strewn across the streets after Typhoon Yagi passed through. (Photo: SGGP)
z5813892200126-a9530ee10dfa9835dae1ac5d4057b08a-610.jpg.jpg
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

assistance storm-hit northern provinces HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company overcome the aftermath of recent typhoon Yagi remove fallen trees Hanoi Hai Phong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn