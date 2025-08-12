The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office has issued a directive, conveying instructions from Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, calling for accelerated efforts in transitioning public transport vehicles to electric buses and green energy.

HCMC accelerates policy development to support transition to electric buses. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been tasked with reviewing relevant emission control proposals and coordinating with other departments to develop solutions and a roadmap for bidding on electric bus conversions. This includes planning the construction of charging stations across the city. The directive emphasizes that all proposals and implementation plans must be completed and submitted before August 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been assigned to finalize Phase 1 of the city's Vehicle Emission Control Plan, which focuses on reducing emissions from public transport. As part of the directive, the department is also expected to propose a resolution outlining the roadmap and policy framework to support the transition to electric buses.

Authorities have also been instructed to urgently begin Phase 2, which will address emissions from other types of vehicles, with a deadline for completion set for the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition, the city will develop regulatory policies, including cost norms and pricing frameworks for electric buses, as well as the implementation of an integrated electronic ticketing system. As part of broader efforts to promote sustainable transportation, the city will also launch a pilot initiative on green mobility in Con Dao and Can Gio areas in September 2025.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is advancing plans to transition two-wheeled vehicles used by ride-hailing and delivery drivers to electric models.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, assigned the HCMC Institute for Development Studies to urgently organize a conference to gather expert feedback on the proposal. The Institute has been instructed to finalize the report and submit it to the city government by September 2025.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh