Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC forms Party Committee

The Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City convened a ceremony to announce the establishment of its Party organization for the 2025–2030 term on August 12.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC's Party Agencies.

At the ceremony, Mr. Huynh Thanh Tra, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of HCMC's Party Agencies, announced the decision to establish the Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, under the Party Committee of HCMC's Party Agencies.

Under the decision, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Party Committee will assume responsibility for 35 grassroots-level Party organizations with 2,021 members previously under the Party Committee of HCMC's Party Agencies. The Standing Board of the Party Committee of HCMC's Party Agencies also appointed a 12-member Executive Committee for the Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and a five-member Standing Board of the Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, was appointed Secretary. Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, and Head of the Youth and Children Affairs Committee, was named Deputy Secretary.

The Inspection Commission of the Party Committee consists of five members, with Mr. Ngo Minh Hai serving as its Chair.

The Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee also announced the establishment and appointment of personnel for its subordinate Party committees and cells, organized according to the specialized advisory units under the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

On this occasion, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee also formally received the grassroots Party organizations of various mass associations assigned by the Party and State, which will temporarily maintain their current organizational structure and Party executive boards until a new arrangement is decided by the competent authorities.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that the establishment of the Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee aims to strengthen its functions, clearly define its scope of operations, and reaffirm its important role within the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies.

He congratulated the newly formed Party Committee and its key leadership, noting that this is both a privilege and a responsibility entrusted by the Party Committee. He stressed that the Committee will be tasked with significant responsibilities in the coming period, working alongside the Standing Board of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to provide comprehensive leadership and effectively implement the political directives of the HCMC Party Committee.

To fulfill these duties, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged the Party Committee of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to continue guiding its subordinate Party organizations toward organizational stability, quickly develop and promulgate regulations, rules, and working procedures aligned with its leadership role, and make thorough preparations for the upcoming Congresses of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, its affiliated mass organizations, and other political–social associations entrusted by the State.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan