Construction of cleanup projects along Northern Bank of Doi Canal starts

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the cleanup projects along the Northern Bank of Doi Canal on August 13.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, Dau An Phuc, the dredging, infrastructure development, and environmental rehabilitation project along the Northern Bank of the Doi Canal, spanning Chanh Hung and Phu Dinh wards is scheduled to run from 2023 to 2028, with a total investment of over VND7.3 trillion (US$278 million), funded by the city’s budget.

The construction will cover a 4.7-kilometer stretch, from the intersection of Hoai Thanh and Hoang Si Khai streets to Ba Dinh Street at Chu Y Bridge. The project aims to revitalize the urban landscape, relocate all makeshift dwellings along the canal, improve the living environment, build a drainage system, construct anti-erosion embankments, expand road infrastructure, and develop waterway tourism facilities.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, emphasized that Doi Canal not only holds historical and scenic value but also plays a vital role in the city’s drainage system and inland waterway network connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta provinces.

However, for many years, the area has suffered from severe pollution, frequent flooding, and deteriorating infrastructure. The project marks a critical first step in the city’s urban development plan through 2030, which aims to relocate approximately 15,000 households. Once completed, the initiative is expected to not only resolve pressing environmental and infrastructure issues but also transform the area spanning three wards into a modern, livable urban space.

He urged construction units to strictly adhere to project timelines and quality standards while ensuring environmental protection and minimizing disruptions to residents. Land clearance efforts must be carried out swiftly, fairly, and transparently to foster public support and community consensus.

Related News HCMC continues to compensate for Xuyen Tam, Doi canal cleanup projects

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh