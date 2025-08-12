Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc serves as Chairman of HCMC Emulation, Commendation Council

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued a decision establishing the Ho Chi Minh City Emulation and Commendation Council. Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc serves as the council's chairman.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh serves as First Vice Chairman of the council; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien is Standing Vice Chairwoman; and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc is Vice Chairman.

The council’s membership also includes leaders from various city departments and agencies.

The Ho Chi Minh City Council for Emulation and Commendation is responsible for consulting the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Committee, and the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee on emulation and commendation efforts within the city. It also exercises duties and authorities as stipulated by the council’s operational regulations.

The council operates on the principles of democratic centralism, with decisions made by majority vote. Its members serve as representatives of their respective agencies or organizations and utilize their agency resources to carry out tasks in accordance with the council’s operational regulations.

The Emulation and Commendation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs acts as the council’s standing office. It is responsible for consulting the department director on matters to assist the HCMC People’s Committee Chairman in launching emulation campaigns within their authority; periodically assessing campaign results and commendation work; preparing reviews and summaries of emulation and commendation activities; recommending policies and measures to promote patriotic emulation movements annually and over longer periods; and organizing emulation activities in compliance with relevant laws.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents certificates of merit to collectives with their outstanding achievements in the special emulation movement and in organizing the 50th anniversary celebration of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, the division is tasked with consulting the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on inspecting emulation campaigns and the implementation of emulation and commendation policies and laws. It also gives advice for the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to decide on awarding emulation titles and other commendation forms within his authority or to submit recommendations to competent authorities for approval.

