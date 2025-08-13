HCMC sets national benchmark in housing for vulnerable dwellers

HCMC has successfully eliminated temporary housing ahead of schedule, building 1,222 homes for its needy citizens, funded entirely by over VND70 billion (US$2.8 million) in community contributions.

The ground-breaking ceremony to repair the house of a poor household in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Where lives find foundation

In a quiet countryside commune nearly 30km from HCMC’s center stands the new home of Pham Hong Nhan, a lifelong dream realized through a city housing program. On a small stone path, the house stands out, with its walls freshly painted a cool green, its floor laid with gleaming tiles, and its corrugated iron roof looking solid and secure. Despite battling stage-4 kidney disease that requires grueling dialysis three times a week, he meticulously cares for the sturdy house, a symbol of newfound security.

His illness has shifted the entire financial burden to his wife, Nguyen Thi Hong Nhung, who wakes at 3:00 a.m. daily to work at a local market while their son attends school. For Nhan, the house is more than shelter; it’s a source of profound happiness. He fondly recounts celebrating their first Tet (Lunar New Year) and the simple joy of family meals on a solid floor, finally free from the constant worry of a leaking roof. This stability has brought deep comfort and motivation to his family.

He recalled how his heart ached when he was first diagnosed, thinking of his family’s struggle under a shaky roof. After one dialysis session, he penned a plea to the local Fatherland Front Committee for help. “I just hoped”, he wrote, “that if anything happened to me, my wife and child would still have a proper place to live, without the constant anxiety that I’ve lived through.” His wish was swiftly granted, providing his family not just a house, but a beacon of hope.

A similar heart-touching story can be found in District 8. Months after the official handover, a warm, celebratory air still fills the small house at 305/9 Tung Thien Vuong Street in Phu Dinh Ward. Its owner is 87-year-old veteran Nguyen Van Hue. “From now on, I don’t have to worry about a leaky roof or fear the floodwaters anymore”, he says as his face radiant with joy.

Veteran Hue’s life has been one of service. Born in the resilient lands of Dong Khoi and inspired by his patriotic family, he fought in the war and was imprisoned in 1968. After the nation’s liberation, he moved to HCMC and continued to serve his community.

Despite this lifelong dedication, his family of six lived in poverty. Their dilapidated home, with its sunken foundation, flooded constantly from both the street and drains, turning into a small pond with every downpour.

A visit from the “For the Poor” Fund of Phu Dinh Ward (formerly Xom Cui Ward of District 8) changed everything. Understanding the family’s plight, the fund launched a successful appeal to raise VND50 million ($2,000) for repairs.

“We were overjoyed to receive the support”, Hue shared, visibly moved. “This isn’t just a beautifully repaired house; it’s a symbol of the care and compassion of the Party, the State, and our local community.” In his new home, his faith in the goodness of life today feels stronger than ever.

Where happiness becomes contagious

“Aunt Qui, are you home?” The familiar call rings out. Ngo Nguyet Qui, a woman in her 60s from the Hoa ethnic community in Phu Dinh Ward, recognizes the voice instantly. It’s Nguyen Huu Thong, an official from the Ward’s Party Committee Office and the former Chairman of the Fatherland Front Committee in what was Xom Cui Ward. She greets him with a warm welcome.

The story began in late 2024 when Thong discovered the dangerously dilapidated home of Aunt Qui, who are caring for two disabled grandchildren. Realizing a decent home was an impossible dream for her, he decided to act. Instead of offering a small gift, he spearheaded a community effort as well as charity funds to build her an entirely new house. Thong overcame fundraising challenges and complex legal hurdles, persisting until a brand-new home was ready for a speechless Aunt Qui by the 2025 Lunar New Year.

Having grown up in an area with a large Hoa community and having once experienced poverty himself, Thong deeply understands the silent struggles his neighbors face. That empathy fuels his dedication to social welfare. “When a new or repaired house is handed over, I see the family enjoying a warm meal together, promising to strive for a better life”, he explained. “That happiness becomes my own. It gives me the motivation to keep doing my job well.”

Sweet fruits of compassionate community

At the end of 2024, HCMC identified 129 poor and 196 near-poor households in desperate need of housing. The city set a target to complete its program for them by the end of 2025. But the city didn’t just meet its goal; it shattered it.

In less than six months, well before the April 30, 2025 deadline, HCMC had finished building or repairing 1,222 homes for the poor, near-poor, and families of meritorious service facing housing difficulties. The total cost of over VND70 billion ($2.7 million) was mobilized entirely from social sources through the Fatherland Front network, socio-political organizations, banks, and corporate partners.

According to Head Duong Thi Huyen Tram of the Social Work Division under HCMC’s Fatherland Front Committee, this success stems from a long-term social welfare strategy. Guided by the principle of “leaving no one behind”, providing housing for the poor is a core mission linked to urban renewal. 323 homes were repaired with funds from the city's Fatherland Front, while 899 were handled by its local branches and associated organizations.

The “Joining Hands to Eliminate Temporary and Dilapidated Houses” movement was more than a construction campaign; it was a journey that united thousands of hearts and hundreds of organizations toward a single, humane goal to elevate the quality of life for all and spread compassion throughout the community.

More than just numbers, the program is a vivid demonstration of the power of solidarity, the resourcefulness of the entire political system, and the deep-seated compassion that defines HCMC as a city that consistently leads with concrete, practical action.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam