HCMC reviews proposal for short-term rentals of apartments

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has released a statement conveying Deputy Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong’s conclusions on the short-term accommodation rental model for residential apartments.

Accordingly, for apartments in mixed-use condominium buildings intended for short-term tourist rentals, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to chair efforts in collaboration with the municipal Department of Justice to compile and clarify relevant regulations from the Housing Law, Residence Law, Tourism Law, fire safety standards, business registration requirements and legal entity qualifications.

This step aims to issue formal guidelines that set forth the necessary criteria for permitting condominium apartments to operate as short-term tourist accommodations in compliance with the law.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will also coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and local ward and commune authorities to review and publicly list condominium buildings whose apartments meet the criteria for short-term rental.

In response to the practical demand for short-term tourist rentals in condominiums without mixed-use designation, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has instructed the municipal Department of Construction to preside over and coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism to study and make proposal for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to submit to the competent authorities.

This proposal will seek approval to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at exploring and recommending solutions to leverage this rental model for the city’s economic and tourism growth, as well as safeguarding the security and safety of residents in these condominiums.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction submitted a document to the HCMC People’s Committee proposing management solutions for the short-term accommodation model within condominium buildings across Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, as a temporary measure, the department proposes that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approve a pilot mechanism for short-term rental of residential apartments within condominium buildings. Simultaneously, the department will collect practical data to serve as a foundation for recommending that central authorities supplement and improve relevant legal regulations.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong