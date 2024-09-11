Ho Chi Minh City

Party, Supreme People's Procuracy leaders donate for typhoon victims

SGGPO

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Huy Tien along with officials participated in a fundraising program to support victims of Typhoon Yagi.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

At a conference held in the city on September 11 to collect opinions on central projects chaired by the Supreme People's Procuracy, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc launched the program in support of victims of the typhoon.

The event which raised nearly VND70 million aims to respond to the support campaign for Typhoon Yagi victims of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Front Committee, and the people of HCMC, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his sincere thanks to the officials at the conference for their contribution.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen donates for typhoon victims. (Photo: SGGP)
Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Huy Tien (Photo: SGGP)
Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (Photo: SGGP)
Officials offer donations to support storm victims. (Photo: SGGP)
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

