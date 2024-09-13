HCMC launches support campaign for typhoon Yagi victims

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund of the city launched a campaign to support the typhoon Yagi victims on September 12.

Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Laos attend the launching ceremony of a campaign to support the typhoon Yagi victims in HCMC on September 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The launching ceremony saw the presence of Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse together with the Laotian delegation of high-ranking officials.

There were former Vietnamese Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Front Committee, and the people of HCMC, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to all the families and relatives of the typhoon victims and expressed sincere thanks to Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Laotian high-ranking officials for attending the event.

In response to the direction of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the call of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC launched a campaign in support of victims of typhoon Yagi.

At first, HCMC transferred VND120 billion (US$4.9 million) to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and directly supported the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of 10 provinces and cities with financial aid worth VND10 billion each (US$409,000).

At the event, the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee called for State agencies, organizations, businesses, and the public to help those hit by the typhoon.

At the launching ceremony, 91 businesses, organizations, and individuals donated more than VND58 billion (US$2.4 million), including essential supplies worth over VND6.3 billion (US$257,347).

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper handed over VND1 billion (US$41,000) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Mass Mobilization Board for the Typhoon Relief Fund of the city.

As of 8 am on September 12, the HCMC Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund received more than VND4.74 billion (US$192,000) from 1,131 collectives and individuals.

On the same day, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department called on all officers and soldiers of the city’s police force to participate in the campaign to support the typhoon victims. Each officer and soldier donated at least one day's salary.

Donations should be sent to the following accounts:

- Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, account number: 3743.0.1045300.94282, Unit code: 1045300 at the HCMC State Treasury

- Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, VND account number: 000.870.406.001.484, US$ account number: 000.884.006.000.239, SW Code: SBITVNVX at Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade (Saigonbank), Binh Chanh Branch, Ky Hoa Transaction Office

- Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC at No.55, Mac Dinh Chi Street, Da Kao Ward in District 1, phone numbers: (028) 38.223.212 - 38.221.368.

- All information about donations and contributions from the public will be continuously updated on the official website of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, https://ubmttq.hochiminhcity.gov.vn

