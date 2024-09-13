HCMC’s medical facilities allocated to aid typhoon-hit localities

The HCMC Department of Health on September 13 has delegated hospitals in the city to provide assistance for typhoon-hit areas.

The HCMC Department of Health will also offer 30,000 family medicine kits of essential medicines and medical supplies to residents in localities that have been severely affected by typhoon Yagi. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong had a meeting with leaders of general and specialized hospitals, and medical units of districts in the city to be ready to help healthcare facilities in northern provinces hit hard by typhoon Yagi.

Specifically, the municipal Department of Health has assigned An Binh Hospital, Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital, HCMC Odontology-Stomatology Hospital, HCMC Psychiatric Hospital, and District 8’s Hospital to support Lang Son Province; Le Van Thinh Hospital, Children's Hospital 1, Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital and District 11’s Hospital to assist Cao Bang Province.

The HCMC Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy Institute, Dermatology Hospital, Hoc Mon District’s General Hospital, District 7’s Hospital, and Phu Nhuan District’s Hospital will give support to Lao Cai Province.

The HCMC Hospital Of Rehabilitation And Occupational Disease, HCMC Eye Hospital, Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, Thu Duc City Hospital, hospitals of District 6, Binh Tan, Cu Chi, and Binh Chanh will provide support to Yen Bai Province.

The Nhan Dan (People's) 115 Hospital, Nguyen Trai Hospital, Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital, City Children's Hospital, and Go Vap District’s Hospital will provide medical examinations to people in Phu Tho Province.

Bac Giang Province will receive support from Hung Vuong Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, and HCMC Heart Institute.

Bac Kan Province will get medical aid from HCMC Children’s Hospital 2, Trung Vuong Hospital, Thu Duc General Hospital, Tan Phu District’s Hospital, and Le Van Viet Hospital.

Gia Dinh People's Hospital, HCMC Hospital for Tropical Disease, HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics, Cu Chi District’s General Hospital, HCMC Traditional Medicine Hospital, District 1’s Hospital, and District 4’s Hospital will take on tasks to help people in Thai Nguyen Province.

HCMC Oncology Hospital, Binh Dan Hospital, Saigon General Hospital, District 12’s Hospital, and hospitals of Tan Binh and Nha Be districts will support Hoa Binh Province.

Additionally, the HCMC Department of Health will also offer 30,000 family medicine kits of essential medicines and medical supplies to residents in localities that have been severely affected by typhoon Yagi, starting on September 14.

