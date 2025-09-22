Secretary of HCMC Party Committee meets representatives from SCG Vietnam

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang on September 22 received Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, CEO of SCG (Siam Cement Group) Vietnam, along with several members of the company’s Board of Directors.

Also attending was Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang praised SCG Vietnam’s operations, recognizing it as a strategic partner of Ho Chi Minh City. He noted that with its recent administrative boundary expansion, the city has created greater investment opportunities for many corporations, including SCG Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives SCG Vietnam’s Board of Directors. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged that the city’s ongoing efforts to streamline its administrative apparatus may affect the progress of some projects. However, the city’s Party chief expressed confidence that with greater decentralization and simplified procedures, project implementation will soon be accelerated.

He also tasked the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee with promptly addressing SCG Vietnam’s concerns and obstacles.

In addition, he hoped that SCG Vietnam would align with Ho Chi Minh City’s green development orientation, and further expand its business and production activities.

He expressed confidence that SCG Vietnam would continue to grow strongly in the coming period, making positive contributions to the city’s economic development, and affirmed that city leaders stand ready to help the company overcome difficulties for mutual benefit.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a souvenir to Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, CEO of SCG Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, the Siam Cement Group has so far invested a total of US$7.1 billion in Vietnam, operating 28 companies with more than 50 factories across core sectors such as petrochemicals, packaging, cement and building materials, distribution and logistics.

With over 15,000 workers nationwide, SCG Vietnam is among the largest Thai investors in the country, accounting for about 50 percent of Thailand’s total investment in Vietnam, while its assets represent 30 percent of SCG Group’s total global assets.

In the fields of environment and technology, SCG Vietnam is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In Vietnam, the group produces a wide range of innovative green products across various industries, integrates green technologies into production lines, and partners with government agencies in organizing Circular Economy Forums, and also applying artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and digital transformation in most of its operations.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and SCG Vietnam’s Board of Directors pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud praised the support of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and agencies, and expressed his wish for continued assistance to accelerate SCG Vietnam’s current and future projects, especially in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong