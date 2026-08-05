Survey conducted for projects under urban renewal program in Ho Chi Minh City

On August 5, the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council conducted a field survey of four projects under the urban renewal project along the southern bank of the Doi Canal.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council's Economic and Budget Committee and head of the survey delegation, works with the Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)

The projects located in Chanh Hung and Binh Dong wards are expected to be submitted to the City People's Council for approval of their investment policy at its fourth session.

The urban renewal program covers four sections along the southern bank of the Doi Canal, from Rach Ong Bridge to Mat Bridge and from Mat Bridge to Hiep An Bridge in Chanh Hung Ward; and from Hiep An Bridge to Ba Tang Bridge and from Ba Tang Bridge to the end of the Doi Canal's southern bank in Binh Dong Ward.

At each survey site, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board briefed the delegation on investment preparations, project scale, compensation, support and resettlement plans, as well as progress in preparing and finalizing project dossiers in accordance with the Law on Public Investment and the Law on Construction. They also outlined existing challenges and proposed solutions to ensure the projects are submitted to the City People's Council on schedule for consideration and approval.

A section of the canal under the urban renewal project along the southern bank of the Doi Canal inspected by the survey delegation on the morning of August 5 (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the working session, head of the survey delegation, Nguyen Cong Danh, urged relevant agencies and units to continue close coordination and expedite the review and completion of project dossiers, ensuring sufficient legal grounds, accurate data, sound compensation, support and resettlement plans, secured funding sources, and feasible implementation schedules.

The four urban renewal projects cover a total length of 8.8 kilometers and include the synchronized construction of embankments, the expansion of Pham The Hien Street, technical infrastructure systems, parks and green spaces, transport facilities, and other infrastructure serving the area's urban redevelopment.

In total, 7,111 households and organizations are expected to be affected by the projects, including 5,807 cases requiring full-site clearance. About 1,742 households are projected to require resettlement.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh