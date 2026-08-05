Ho Chi Minh City appoints Party Secretary of its Press-Radio-Television Agency

General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency, Le Van Minh, was appointed Secretary of the agency's Party Committee.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and vice secretaries of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies congratulate officials on receiving their appointment decisions. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 5, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies held a conference to announce the decision to establish the Party Committee of the municipal Press, Radio, and Television Agency for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The conference was attended by officials, including Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee of municipal Party Agencies, Le Quoc Phong; Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, Thai Thi Bich Lien; General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency, Le Van Minh; Vice Secretaries of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, Le Van Phong and Nguyen Khoa Hai; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies and Chairwoman of its Inspection Commission, Le Thi Hong Nga.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R) presents the appointment decision to Mr. Le Van Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Cao Le, Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, announced the decision of the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies to establish the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency under its direct authority.

The new entity was formed through the merger, reorganization, and integration of Party organizations and members from various municipal press agencies, encompassing Party organizations and grassroots branches. These include the Party organizations of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tuoi Tre Online Newspaper, and Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station, along with branches representing the Center for Training and Communications, Office, Editorial Secretariat, IT & Digital Transformation Department, and Planning & Investment Department.

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies also appointed the Executive Committee, Standing Board, Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, and Inspection Commission for the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency's Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R) presents the appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Khac Van. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the new Executive Committee comprises 15 members. The Standing Board consists of five key officials, including Le Van Minh, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency; Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Tran Xuan Toan, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Online; Cao Anh Minh, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency and General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station; To Dinh Tuan, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency and Director of the Center for Training and Communications.

General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency, Le Van Minh, was appointed Secretary of the agency's Party Committee. Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy General Director of the agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, was named Vice Secretary.

The Party Committee's Inspection Commission consists of five members, headed by Mr. Tran Xuan Toan, Deputy General Director of the agency and Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Online, who serves as Chairman.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh