Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City reviews public asset management after restructuring

SGGP

On August 4, a delegation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council reviewed the management, allocation and disposal of public assets following the implementation of the city's two-tier local government model.

The delegation conducted thematic inspections at several commune- and ward-level People's Committees, as well as in a special administrative zone, focusing on the arrangement, allocation, and handling of public assets following the administrative restructuring.

Representatives from the local authorities reported on the reception, management and use of public assets after the reorganization.

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Nguyen Cong Danh, Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Deputy Head of the supervision delegation, chaired the working session.

They also provided updates on the number of state-owned buildings and land parcels under their management, their current usage, legal status, progress in implementing approved asset disposal plans, as well as challenges and recommendations arising during the process.

The supervision delegation recognized the initial progress made by city departments, agencies and local administrations in reorganizing and managing public assets following the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

The delegation urged local authorities to continue reviewing and updating asset records, complete legal documentation for each state-owned property, and ensure the effective management and use of assigned government offices. It also called for the swift handling of surplus, vacant or underutilized properties to improve efficiency and prevent waste.

In addition, the delegation emphasized stronger coordination between local authorities and relevant departments to resolve obstacles and accelerate the implementation of approved plans, ensuring that public assets are managed and used in accordance with the law while promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability and preventing waste or loss of state assets.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City People's Council public assets local government restructuring two-tier local government state-owned property asset management government offices administrative reform

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