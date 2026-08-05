Authorities inspect food safety management at Binh Dien Wholesale Market

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on August 4 conducted its first food safety oversight mission since the city adopted its two-tier local government model.

The supervision delegation led by Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, inspected the implementation of state food safety management by the People's Committee of Binh Dong Ward and conducted an on-site survey at Binh Dien Wholesale Market.

According to the management board of Binh Dien Wholesale Market, the market carried out 980 rapid food safety tests in the first six months of 2026, checking for borax, pesticide residues, artificial coloring, bleaching agents and formaldehyde. All samples complied with food safety standards.

However, market authorities noted that products arriving from other provinces, except animal products already inspected by provincial veterinary agencies, are generally not checked at their source before entering the market. In addition, many goods are not pre-processed before shipment, creating environmental hygiene challenges.

Another difficulty is that laboratory testing for food safety indicators typically takes four to five days, by which time the products have already been sold.

Concluding the inspection, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan said that this was the first food safety oversight campaign since Ho Chi Minh City began operating under the two-tier local government model. Ensuring food safety for the city's population of more than 15 million has become increasingly critical because it directly affects public health, quality of life and the city's socio-economic development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan delivers concluding remarks at the inspection session. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

He also acknowledged the efforts of the management boards of Binh Dien, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc wholesale markets, as well as local authorities and government agencies, in strengthening food safety management. Nevertheless, he noted that the city continues to face challenges, including the management of street food vendors, limited manpower and equipment at the grassroots level, lengthy testing procedures and the persistence of informal markets surrounding wholesale markets that pose risks to public order and food safety.

The delegation urged departments, agencies and local authorities to further strengthen food safety management, ensuring that all food entering wholesale markets is safe and fully traceable. It also recorded recommendations from local authorities, government agencies and the three wholesale markets for inclusion in its final report, which is scheduled to be submitted to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council by the end of September 2026.

Following the working session, the delegation conducted an on-site inspection of Binh Dien Wholesale Market and gathered feedback from traders.

According to the inspection plan, from August 4 to August 19, the delegation will continue surveying and inspecting food safety management at selected localities and facilities across the city, including wholesale and traditional markets, industrial meal suppliers, food production and trading businesses, and food service establishments. It will also hold working sessions with local authorities and relevant departments. The inspection aims to evaluate the implementation of food safety management under the two-tier local government model, identify achievements and shortcomings, clarify the responsibilities of agencies and local authorities throughout the food supply chain, and recommend measures to strengthen governance, improve inter-agency coordination and better protect public health.

>>>Below are some photos from the on-site inspection at the Binh Dien Wholesale Market on August 4.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong