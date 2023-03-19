Scorching heat, tidal wave to simultaneously hit country

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the whole country is sweltering amid the scorching summer heat wave.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that one more severe heat wave would scorch the whole country owing to the atmospheric circulation of a warm lowland zone in combination with the impact of hot and dry westerly winds from Laos to Central Vietnam.

Until the middle of next week, the localities between Thanh Hoa and Thua Thien-Hue will experience scorching hot days, with the highest temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius above normal.

Tomorrow, the Southeastern provinces and cities will be on high alert for a scorching temperature of over 36 degrees Celsius.

The unrelenting heat wave and hot and dry westerly winds could cause a high risk of explosive fire in forests and residential areas. Additionally, the experts issued warnings of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke risks due to prolonged exposure to the sun.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the tidal level in the Southern region tends to increase and the tidal peaks at Vung Tau station can hit up to 4- 4.1 meters within the next 24-48 hours.

The tidal wave can cause flooding in low-lying areas in the Southeastern localities.