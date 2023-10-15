Low-pressure zone rushes in to bring more spells of downpour in Central region

Meteorologists said that the mid-Central region is suffering from prolonged spells of downpours under an impact of the combination of adverse weather patterns.

Additionally, a newly formed low-pressure zone near the shore is forecast to bring more rainfall to the Central region.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting (NCHMF) said that the low-pressure zone would move slowly west-northwest and could turn into a tropical depression.

The low-pressure zone will bring a large amount of clouds from the East Sea to the mainland in the Central region, making the bad weather worse.

The combination of cold air and a tropical convergence range comprising an ongoing low-pressure area and blustery winds is able to continue to cause heavy rainfalls across the Central region.

Pockets of heavy rain are spreading to the Southern region and are going to widen to the provinces of Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai.

From last night to this early morning, on October 15, two provinces Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam have experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting predicted heavy rain in multiple parts from Quang Binh to Binh Dinh with an average rainfall of 150mm to 250mm from October 25 to October 17. Subsequently, it will expand to the North-Central and South-Central regions including provinces from Nghe An to Binh Dinh with rainfalls between 100mm and 400mm from October 17 to October 18.

This morning, the NCHMF continued to issue the highest weather warning alert at level 4 for Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang.

Under the impact of the low-pressure area, the territorial waters from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, Paracel Islands, the middle of the East Sea, the waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand will see thundery showers along with risks of cyclone and blustery wind.