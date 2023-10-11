Thua Thien Hue Province suffers deluge after torrential rains

Torrential rains have dumped in delta and coastal areas, resulting in a deluge in Hue City and suburban districts.

At noon on October 11, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue Province said that torrential rains have sparked widespread flooding in Hue City.

The water level in several streets of Phong Dien and Quang Dien districts and Huong Tra Town ranges from 0.2 meters to 0.4 meters in depth and continues to rise, affecting people’s lives and traffic situation through the areas.

In worst inundated areas, many people have to use boats to travel conveniently. Functional force have installed danger signage and evacuated people from flooded locations to safer places.

Students of several schools have been allowed to stay at home until the floodwater recedes.

According to the Thua Thien Hue Provincial Hydrology Meteorology Station, thundery downpours will continue to hit the Central province. It is forecast that the total rainfall will range from 100 mm to 330 mm.