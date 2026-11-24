Schools across Ho Chi Minh City marked Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 with folk games, traditional music performances, and cultural activities aimed at helping students appreciate, preserve, and promote the nation’s cultural values.

In observance of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, schools across Ho Chi Minh City have organized a wide range of activities designed to promote traditional culture, foster national pride, and nurture a deep love for the homeland among students.

Students from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Cho Quan Ward take part in an experiential lesson on culture.

At Vo Truong Toan Secondary School in Saigon Ward, the program “Taking Pride in Our Identity – Connecting and Spreading Vietnamese Cultural Values” gave students the opportunity to participate in a range of hands-on activities. These included traditional folk games such as nhay sap (bamboo pole dancing), hopscotch, o an quan (a mancala-style board game), and banh dua (a game played with chopsticks and small objects or bamboo jacks). The Civics Education Department also delivered a thematic session titled “Vietnamese Culture Through the Flow of National History.”

Students at Vo Truong Toan Lower Secondary School in Saigon Ward play o an quan in the school courtyard to mark Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.

Through these activities, students gained a better understanding of the significance and values ​​of traditional culture, strengthening their commitment to preserving and promoting the Vietnamese cultural identity.

Ngoc Trang, a sixth-grade student, excitedly shared that it was her first time playing mancala-style board game on the school grounds. She noted that the game not only sharpens observation and calculation skills but also enhances logical thinking.

Students of Nguyen Thuong Hien High School in Tan Son Nhat Ward celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.

Similarly, students who played bamboo jacks said the game, which challenges both concentration and manual dexterity, gave them a wonderful chance to bond, share laughter, and create joyful memories at school.

Students from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Cho Quan Ward participate in activities in observance of Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24.

Meanwhile, at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School in Tan Son Nhat Ward, the Literature Department collaborated with the school’s journalism club to mark Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 by hosting a thematic event titled "A Voyage of Knowledge Along the Stream of Vietnamese Culture."

During the program, students enjoyed performances of quan ho (traditional folk singing), dan tranh (zither ) music, and modern dance, all presented by current and former students. Through these activities, participants gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for the enduring values of traditional music.

Representatives from the participating schools noted that the activities marking Vietnam Culture Day would not be limited to a single festival or a one-off lesson; rather, they are intended to be integrated into ongoing, consistent school life.

Students are not merely passive recipients of knowledge, as educators actively encourage them to explore, discover, share, and even create cultural values. Through this active engagement, each student becomes a cultural ambassador who carries forward and promotes the enduring traditions of their local community, their heritage, and the nation as a whole.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan